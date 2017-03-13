1,295 motorcyclists arrested in Nepal on Holi



Representational picture

Kathmandu: At least 1,295 motorcyclists were arrested for violating traffic rules in the Nepali capital during the Hindu festival of Holi here on Sunday, Kathmandu Valley traffic police office said.

While 694 people were freed after facing action, 596 people remained in police custody.

The offences included riding without helmet, exceeding the pillion limit, overspeeding and reckless driving, among others.

Police also arrested 220 others for drinking at public places, smearing vermillion without consent and misbehaviour.

Police said 173 boys and nine girls from Kathmandu, 21 boys from Lalitpur and 17 boys from Bhaktapur were arrested for misbehaving and other offences during the festival.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are three districts inside the Valley.

The traffic police office said they set up 60 checkpoints to stop revellers from violating traffic rules.

Nepal celebrates Holi for two days. People from hill areas celebrate Holi one day before the people in the Terai region bordering India.