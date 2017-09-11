1,730 dengue, 423 chikungunya cases so far in Delhi

Representational picture

New Delhi: A total of 1,730 dengue and 432 chikungunya cases have been reported in the national capital so far, according to the civic agencies on Monday.

Among the total cases, 829 patients are from Delhi while 901 others at Delhi hospitals are from neighbouring states.

Similarly, for chikungunya cases, 259 patients are from Delhi while 173 patients are from other neighbouring states.

According to the updated report, areas under South Delhi Municipal Corporation have reported the highest number of cases with 204 cases of dengue and 36 chikungunya cases.

While one person has died due to dengue no death has occurred due to chikungunya.

The worst dengue outbreak was witnessed in 2015 with 15,867 cases while for chikungunya 2016 saw the highest cases in 2016 at 7,760.

The central and state government have been constantly reviewing the situation and directed both private and public hospitals to take the necessary measures to treat vector borne patients.

Diagnostic centres and private hospitals have also taken the initiative to spread awareness to tackle vector borne diseases.

"Vector borne diseases are growing at a very high rate and to effectively tackle it, combined efforts of awareness among public and health sectors are required the foremost. By strengthening the entomological surveillance system, mosquito interventions can be avoided and prevent disease transmission," said Prashant Nag, Director, GenX Diagnostics, a leading diagnostic centre in India.

The city has also seen 340 cases of malaria, with 35 fresh cases since September 1, 2017.

According to the civic agencies, the updated report is till September 9, 2017.