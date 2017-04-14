1 killed, 3 injured in Atlanta transit train shooting



Representation pic

Atlanta: One person was killed and three others were injured on Thursday in a shooting aboard a transit train in Atlanta, according to police with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).

Police say a suspect is in custody. The three wounded victims have been transported to a hospital. Officials said the suspect and victims are all adults in their 30s, according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV.

The shooting occurred about 4.30 p.m. (Local Time) near the West Lake MARTA station, west of downtown, said WSB.

"Due to a Police action the Wst End Stn is close, there is no train or bus service at the station. A bus bridge is providing service," MARTA tweeted.