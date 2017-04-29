1 woman shot, 6 held in UK counter-terror operation



Officers from the British police detain a man in Whitehall on Thursday. Pics/AFP

London: British police yesterday said that officers had shot at a woman at a London address, arrested six others as part of counter-terrorism operations and averted an active terror plot. An operation across London and Kent, south-east England, was not linked with the arrest of a 27-year-old man with knives near the Houses of Parliament on Thursday, the Scotland Yard said yesterday.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that highly trained firearms officers carried out a "specialist entry into an address" in north London that they had under observation as part of a current counter terrorism investigation.



Officers said that the Whitehall arrest is not related to the counter-terrorism operation, but the security has been heightened following the operation.

"An armed entry was necessary due to the nature of the intelligence that we were dealing with and involved armed officers firing CS (laughing gas) into the address. During the course of that operation, the police shot one of the subjects of that operation —a woman. She remains in hospital. Because of her condition she has not yet been arrested," the top police officer said.

A 16-year-old boy, a man and woman, both aged 20, were arrested during the operation in Willesden area of north London. A woman, 43, was arrested as part of the same operation in Kent, south-east England. Two further arrests were also made in Willesden after a man and woman returned to the property. "Searches are ongoing at three London addresses as part of the investigation. Due to these arrests, I believe that we have contained the threats that they posed." Asked if the Met Police had foiled an active terror plot as a result of the operation, Basu replied: "Yes".