10 corpses recovered from Andaman Sea

Hundreds of people gathered solemnly on a beach in southern Myanmar awaiting news of their loved ones as rescuers worked to pull bodies from the Andaman Sea after a military plane crashed with more than 120 people on board.

Navy ships and air force planes have been scouring the waves since late Wednesday afternoon, when the aircraft disappeared en route from the southern city of Myeik to the commercial hub of Yangon. The commander-in-chief’s office said 10 corpses, including five children, had been retrieved from the sea since a navy boat discovered wreckage from the plane early Thursday off the coastline near Dawei town. A local police source put the tally closer to 20. Hundreds endured an agonising wait as helicopters headed towards military vessels visible on the horizon.

120 People on board

35 Soldiers aboard the plane

14 Crewmembers aboard the plane

15 Children aboard the plane