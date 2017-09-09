10 detained for seven-year-old schoolboy's murder in Gurgaon



Pradhuman Thakur's body was found in a toilet

Ten persons, including a gardener, conductors and drivers, were detained yesterday for the murder of a seven-year-old student in Ryan International School, police said.

The Class II student was found with his throat slit in a washroom in the school building in Sohna area here around 8.30 am.

"We have detained 10 people, including a gardener and drivers and conductors. We have been investigating their role since early morning," said Sumit Kuhar, DCP Crime, Gurgaon.

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur (7) lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

The boy's father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence. Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

School caretaker Neerja Batra said the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood. "The child was looking serious. We didn't lose a minute. The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately. Police are here to investigate the matter and after investigation one can say from where the knife came inside the school premises," she added.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.