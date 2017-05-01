10 interesting facts about Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas and Maharashtra Din a look at some interesting facts and trivia about the annual observance...



The theme for Maharashtra Day in 2015 was 'Make in Maharashtra'

>> Maharashtra Day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra from the division of the Bombay State on 1 May 1960.

>> Maharashtra Day is commonly associated with parades and political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Maharashtra.

>> The state of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti were part of a movement to divide the Bombay State into two states; one composed of areas where people primarily spoke Gujarati and Kutchhi and the other where people primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani.



Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao during the parade on Maharashtra Day 2015

>> The Maharashtra Day, which falls on May 1, annually is a public holiday as declared by the Government of Maharashtra.

>> The Marathi language Wikipedia was unveiled on Maharashtra Day 2003.

>> The Golden Jubilee celebrations for Maharashtra Day were conducted across the state on May 1, 2011.

>> A parade his held annually on Maharashtra Day followed by a speech by the Governor of Maharashtra.

>> Indians across the state are prohibited from buying liquor on Maharashtra Day, but foreigners are exempted from this.

>> On Maharashtra Day, Various new projects and schemes are launched by the state government and private sector.

>> Schools, offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and central Government observe a holiday on Maharashtra Day.