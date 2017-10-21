Mumbai Crime: Minor girl allegedly molested and assaulted, police register case
A truck ferrying labourers overturned near Sangli on Saturday, killing ten of them and injuring 20 others, police said. The truck flipped over at a sharp turn amid low visibility near Tasgaon town in this western Maharashtra district this morning, it said.
Representational Image
Ten workers were killed on the spot and 20 others injured in the accident, the police said. The vehicle was on its way to Solapur from Karad in adjoining Satara district.
