10 miners dead in Lalmatia coal mine mishap in Jharkhand



People look for survivors after the accident



Godda: Ten miners were killed and an unspecified number feared trapped when a massive mound of earth came crashing down on them at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) Thursday night, the worst such disaster in over a decade.

Heavy machinery was deployed as rescuers, including those from the NDRF, toiled through the day extricating bodies and looking for survivors.

"Unfortunately the casualties have increased from seven in the morning to 10," the coal ministry said in a statement.

"Rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL)/Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), state government and experts have been continuously carrying out rescue work at the accident site of ECL's Rajmahal Open Cast Expansion Project in district Godda, Jharkhand," the statement said. R R Mishra, officiating CMD of ECL, a Coal India subsidiary, said that the incident occurred at around 7.30 PM when excavators were working there following which rescue operations was launched immediately.

Senior officials of Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) have arrived at the site and launched an inquiry. All 10 excavators and dump trucks which were swamped under the debris have been recovered.