When a 10-year-old student of Ryan International School here came home with injury marks on his back, his parents were shocked to know that he was beaten up with a stick allegedly by his teachers.

Jaswinder Singh, the boy's father, claims that his son was thrashed allegedly by two of his teachers - Raman and Harpreet - a day after he got into a fight with another student.

"Raman ma'am had told me to meet her after recess, when I went in the PTA room, she started hitting me with a rod," the class IV student alleged. The police have registered a case and are analysing the CCTV camera footage provided by the school.

The principal of the school has, however, dismissed the allegations and said that the 'child wasn't even touched by the teachers". "I can assure you nothing of this sort happened. The student was suspended for a month on disciplinary grounds after he got into a brawl with another child," principal Gurpal Kaur Anand said, reports NDTV.

"He had a fight with another child who chipped a tooth on Wednesday. When the parents were called, my wife went to meet them. However, he was beaten up with a stick the next day," Singh said. He has also alleged that the thrashing was a result of his complaint to the management about "high tension wires around school".

The incident comes just weeks after another student of Ryan International School's Gurgaon branch was murdered in one of its toilets.