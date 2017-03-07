100 booked in Navi Mumbai for beating up cops mistaking them for robbers

The NRI police station in Navi Mumbai has registered an FIR against more than 100 people who beat up four cops in the night mistaking them for robbers. The police said they were investigating the matter.

An assistant inspector and three constables from the Mumbai Special branch had visited Kombadbhuje village in order to apprehend illegal Bangladeshi citizens, following a tip-off.

But, as there were rumors about robbers roaming in Navi Mumbai, the citizens in the area were extra vigilant. On Tuesday, around 3 am, when the cops were in the village, the citizens mistook them for robbers and bashed them up.

The cops were seriously injured and taken to MGM Hospital at Vashi. The cops have booked the mob under the charge of attempt to murder.