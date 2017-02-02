100 kg live sea cucumber rescued; let out into sea

Representational picture
Rameswaram: A 100 kg live sea cucumber, an endangered species, was rescued by a forest department official after it was found on the shore along Pamban north sea
He later enlisted the help of fishermen, went to the deep sea and let the sea cucumber out, officials said. Officials said it was not clear if anyone had netted the sea cucumber and had left it there on seeing the man or whether it was just washed ashore.
