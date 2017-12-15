10kg cannabis seized, one arrested in Hyderabad

Three cell phones were also recovered from the possession of the accused

East Zone Commissioner's Task Force seized around 10 kg of Cannabis and arrested one from Hyderabad. Out of the three accused of supplying the Cannabis - Sanju Singh, Rama Krishna and Sridhar - Sanju has been arrested, said S. Chaitanya Kumar, Additional Dep, Commissioner's Task Force.

"The accused, Sanju Singh, had been arrested several times in similar cases earlier too," he added.

Three cell phones were also recovered from the possession of the accused.The police is trying to locate the other accused. Further details are awaited.