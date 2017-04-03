11 bodies, 4 skulls recovered from Bhakra canal in Haryana

Jind (Haryana): Eleven "highly decomposed" bodies, including of a woman, and four human skulls were recovered yesterday from Bhakra canal here, the police said.

The bodies were recovered near Narwana and Garhi areas of the canal.

While eight bodies were recovered from Narwana, three bodies and four skulls were found from Garhi.

The police said they received information on Saturday that a body had been spotted in the canal when the water level was low. Later on, a search was started.

"The water level in the canal was low and we found the bodies, which were in a mutilated state," said a police official.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC, he said, adding that possibilities of more bodies being found from the canal cannot be ruled out.

"We have kept the bodies for identification and are in touch with our counterparts in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh," said the official.

The bodies were kept at the civil hospital at Narwana.

The Bhakra canal enters Haryana from Punjab.