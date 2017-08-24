11 hectares of mangroves destroyed in Mumbra

After affidavit reveals shocking fact, HC comes down heavily on Thane civic chief and collector; demands report in four weeks



An affidavit filed in the Bombay high court states that Mumbra has lost almost 11 hectares of mangroves

Once known for its rich mangrove cover, Mumbra, which is 35 km from Mumbai, is suffering the same fate as many other green pockets in the city. An affidavit filed in the Bombay high court has revealed that the suburban town has lost almost 11 hectares of mangroves near Mumbra creek and Diva, to illegal construction and encroachment.

The HC has now ordered the municipal commissioner and collector of Thane to clear the encroachments immediately and submit a report on how they plane to revive the mangrove population, within four week's.

Makarand Ghodke, assistant conservator of forest, mangroves protection, Mumbai had submitted the affidavit to the HC last week.

Confirming the same, Ghodke said, "After the HC ordered a survey of the spot, I visited the creek and found that mangroves had been destroyed on 11 hectares of land on two different sites in Mumbra and Diva. I have submitted a report to the court, and action will be taken accordingly."

In his affidavit, Ghodke said that almost 10 to 12 feet-high debris was dumped at many spots. Unlawful encroachment, construction and sand mining were further responsible for destruction of mangroves.

In a PIL filed on November 16, last year, Arif Nawaz Iraqi, a civil engineer, requested the high court to look into the issue and provide necessary guidelines on how to follow the CRZ rules.

Advocate Keyval Shah, who is representing Iraqi, said that Chief Justice Manjulla Chellar and Justice Nitin Jamdar of the Bombay high court have ordered immediate action. "They have asked the Thane Collector and Thane municipal commissioner to visit the site as soon as possible and remove the encroachments," said Shah