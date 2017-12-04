11 militants nabbed in Pakistan anti-terror operations

Pakistani security forces on Sunday arrested 11 militants during intelligence based operations in the country's Balochistan province and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, an official said

Pakistani security forces on Sunday arrested 11 militants during intelligence based operations in the country's Balochistan province and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, an official said. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were carried out in various parts of the province by paramilitary troops, frontier corps, police and intelligence agencies. Together they apprehended 11 members of the proscribed Balochistan Republican Army. The suspects were nabbed from the Sanni Shoran area in Sibi. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Dera Bugti and Dukki districts of the province.



In another operation, four improvised explosive devices were recovered and later defused in Qila Saifullah district of the province, said the ISPR. The operations were conducted as part of the ongoing military offensive, Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, launched across the country in February this year against the "latent threat of terrorism." Earlier in the day, security forces and intelligence agencies foiled a major terror bid in Kohlu district in the province and recovered a huge cache of weapons concealed in a secret hideout.

