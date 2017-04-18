11-year-old girl kills self following quarrel with friend in Kolkata



Representational image



Kolkata: An 11-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at home in the southern fringes of the city following an altercation with a friend at her school, police

said on Tuesday. Shrestha Dey (11), a student of class VI, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in Parnasree area last night.



According to a suicide note recovered from the bed inside the room, the girl committed suicide following a quarrel with a friend at school over tiffin earlier yesterday, police said. Her mother Mohua Dey said that her daughter was depressed due to the altercation and hanged herself when she (the mother) was not at home.