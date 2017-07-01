11-year-old PIO is smarter than Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking



ArnavâÂÂSharma

An 11-year-old Indian-origin boy in the UK has secured the top possible score of 162 on a Mensa IQ test, two points higher than geniuses Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Arnav Sharma, from Reading town in southern England, passed the infamously difficult test a few weeks back with zero preparation and had never seen what a typical paper looked like before taking it. His mark in the exam, which primarily measures verbal reasoning ability, puts him in the top one per cent of the nation in terms of IQ level, The Independent reported.

Sharma insisted he was not anxious before sitting for the test, saying, “I had no preparation at all for the exam but I was not nervous. My family were surprised but they were also very happy when I told them about the result.” Meesha Dhamija Sharma, his mother, said she kept her “fingers crossed” for the whole exam. It was not until he was two-and-a-half years old that she became aware of his mathematical prowess.

Sharma, who attends Crossfields School on the outskirts of Reading, has been selected for Eton College and Westminster, both highly competitive and sought-after schools, with no preparation.

162

Arnav Sharma’s Mensa score