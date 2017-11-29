114 rail accidents since April 2010 kill 226, reveals RTI query

A total of 114 train accidents in the Northern Railway network since April 2010 led to 226 deaths and injuries to 365 persons, an RTI reply has revealed

A total of 114 train accidents in the Northern Railway network since April 2010 led to 226 deaths and injuries to 365 persons, an RTI reply has revealed.



Representational Pic

In the reply, Northern Railway officials said inquiry into 110 accidents had been completed while reports in the remaining cases were awaited, social activist Nutan Thakur, who filed the Right to Information query, told IANS on Wednesday.

The Railways suffered Rs 27.2 crore loss due to these accidents.

Of the 110 cases, no railway staff was found responsible for the accidents in 79 cases or around 72 per cent.

In other cases, 172 railway personnel were handed out punishment, including dismissal in 24 cases and compulsory retirement in four cases.