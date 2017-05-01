117 kg nilgai meat, 40 guns seized from ex-Armyman

Animal pelt and skulls that were recovered from Col (retired) Devendra Kumar Bishnoi's house in Meerut. Pic/PTI
At least 117 kg of nilgai meat, animal skin, ivory and 40 guns were seized from the house of a retired Army officer here during a 17-hour-long joint raid conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the forest department.
Kumar’s son, Prashant Bishnoi, is a national-level shooter. He was part of a "hunting team" allowed by the Bihar government recently to kill nilgai that were destroying crops.
A team of DRI officials reached the Civil Lines residence of Colonel (retd) Devindra Kumar on Saturday afternoon and the raid continued till 3.30 am yesterday.
A DRI official said the raid was conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case.
Chief Conservator of Forests Mukesh Kumar said, "The meat of nilgai was seized from a refrigerator. A sample will be sent to the laboratory for testing."
Prashant is a national-level skeet shooter. Last November, he participated in the 60th national championship and stood 65th. The National Rifle Association of India has designated him as a "renowned" shooter and, therefore, he has the license for two weapons of 12 bore each.
Shocking haul
117 kg meat of nilgai in refrigerator
Rs 1 crore in cash
40 guns
5 skulls of deer
Horns of sambar and deer, antlers of antelope and black buck
Animal pelt and ivory
