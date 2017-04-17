12 injured in London club 'acid attack'



Representational picture

London: At least 12 people suffered burn injuries in a suspected acid attack at a club in London, police said on Monday.

Hundreds of revellers were evacuated from Mangle E8 in Sidworth Street, London Fields, after police were called at about 1.10 a.m., the BBC reported.

The London Fire Brigade said a "strong acidic" unknown corrosive substance was thrown inside the venue.

"It was identified by a PH paper test as a strong acidic substance," a spokesperson said.

Police said the injuries were non life-threatening.

About 600 people had been attending an event at the nightclub.