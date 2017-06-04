12-year-old boy dies after setting himself on fire like 'cartoon character'

A 12-year-old boy allegedly set himself afire after watching a cartoon film on TV and later succumbed to his burns.

The police received information on June 1 that Jayadeep Madugula was found in flames around 10 am on the terrace of his grandparents' residence on the outskirts of the city.

He was taken to a private hospital where he was given first aid. Later, the boy was admitted to Osmania General Hospital where he died on Saturday while undergoing treatment, sub-inspector Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

"The boy's grandfather said that the deceased shouted that he too was burning like a character in a cartoon film he had been watching. But, we are not sure if the boy committed the act to imitate any cartoon character," Reddy said.

"At this point, we also don't see any reason why he could have taken this step," Reddy said. A case has been registered, he added.