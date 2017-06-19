12-year-old girl attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh



An unidentified man threw acid on the face of a 12-year-old girl, leaving her in a critical condition, the police said on Monday.

The girl was sleeping in the courtyard of their house in Thiriya Kalyanpur late last night when an unidentified man threw acid on her face and escaped, they said.

Her family members rushed to help her. They claimed that the victim saw a man running away from the house.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Khyati Garg said, "The girl was taken to the district hospital. The accused is yet to be identified."

An FIR has been registered against unidentified person.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the act.

"Parents of the girl were out of the village, when the incident took place. Once we gather information from them, we will arrest the culprit," the SP said.