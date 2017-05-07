12-year-old Pakistani 'intruder' arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army has apprehended a minor Pakista­ni boy in Nowshera sector of the J&K, whom they suspect might have been sent across to probe infiltration routes, an officer said on Saturday.

"A patrol of the Indian Army along the LoC apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan occupied Kashmir late on Friday," Defence Ministry spo­k­esman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

The boy, Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, was identified as the son of a retired Baluch Regiment soldier Hussain Malik. The minor has been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Students clash with cops again

Clashes broke out on Sat­u­rday between protesting students and security forces in Handwara town in north and Pulwama in south Kashmir. Several students have been inju­red in the clashes. A police raid on a government degree college in Pulwama on April 15 had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir, on April 17.