12-year-old Pakistani 'intruder' arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army has apprehended a minor Pakistani boy in Nowshera sector of the J&K, whom they suspect might have been sent across to probe infiltration routes, an officer said on Saturday.
"A patrol of the Indian Army along the LoC apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan occupied Kashmir late on Friday," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.
The boy, Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, was identified as the son of a retired Baluch Regiment soldier Hussain Malik. The minor has been handed over to the police for further investigations.
Students clash with cops again
Clashes broke out on Saturday between protesting students and security forces in Handwara town in north and Pulwama in south Kashmir. Several students have been injured in the clashes. A police raid on a government degree college in Pulwama on April 15 had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir, on April 17.
