World's heaviest woman: Eman may require three surgeries to get to 100 kgs

Giving Eman Ahmed Abdulati anaesthesia is the first among many tricky challenges that will mark her year-long treatment; experts from across the world on board



Eman Ahmed Abdulati after landing at the cargo terminal of Mumbai's international airport early on Saturday morning. Pics/Shadab Khan

Maintaining the health parameters and declaring Eman Ahmed Abulati fit for surgery will be a task for the team of physicians, especially the anaesthesiologists. Eman has been diagnosed with a series of health issues (see box) and a team of 13 specialists will monitor her health round the clock.'

"We have already collected her blood samples to ascertain functions of her vital organs — liver, kidney, heart and lungs, etc. We have also conducted a gene test to understand if there's an underlying reason for her low metabolism. The reports will help us plan the next line of action," said Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, the bariatric surgeon whose team the Abulati family is counting on to save Eman.



Eman being loaded into the truck on the runway

Dr Lakdawala who flew in from Egypt to Mumbai on Saturday morning, added, "We already have the best of the brains in the field of bariatric surgery from America, England and Australia consulting with us on this case. Our first priority will be to save Eman's life."

He added that Eman's words to him, "I trust you and so does my family", when he reciprocated to their letter requesting him to treat Eman mean a lot to him. "The family was contacted by many doctors across the world, but they bestowed their trust on me. I will ensure that she gets healthy. And for this single case, the entire world has come together, which even brought the government machineries of two countries (India and Egypt) together," said the doctor.



Neurologist Dr Arun Shah and bariatric surgeon, Dr Aparna Govil Bhaskar (Head of the department- who visited Egypt)

According to hospital sources, the room where Eman is accommodated is on the first floor of the annexure building 1 near gate number 5 of the Charni Road hospital. The said room was earlier the accounts office, which was dismantled for Eman's treatment. The 1,000 sq feet room, which is centrally air-conditioned, has all life saving equipment and other facility required, with a special room for her sister, where they will spend another three to six months.



(L-R) Physiotherapist Dr Hemal Shah, nephrologist Dr Swati Sanghvi and cardiologist, Dr Tilak Lall

"When we examined her in Egypt, her creatinine and blood pressure levels were high (see box) and our team's first task was to regularise them so that she could be airlifted to withstand the six-hour flight to India," explained Dr Lakdawala.



(L) Intensivist Dr Kamlesh Bhora (went to Egypt) and chest physician, Dr Rajesh Sharma

When asked if she will need multiple surgeries, the doctor explained, "Once we get clearances from the respective teams monitoring her health, we will conduct a laparoscopic procedure to clip her stomach. Post surgery, on the basis of her prognosis and time taken for recovery, we will discharge her and will call for second surgery after a year."



(L) Endocrinologist, Dr Shehla Shaikh and anaesthetist, Dr Swati Kudalkar

They will also be doing a special gene study on the patient, for the 91 different types of genes isolated with obesity related syndrome.



Dec 7, 2016: mid-day breaks story of bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala offers to help out Eman Ahmed Abdulati



Feb 11, 2017: mid-day report on Eman Ahmed Abdulati leaving her home for the first time in 25 years to fly into Mumbai for a life-saving surgery