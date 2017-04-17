13-year-old US boy accidentally shoots self dead on Instagram live



Malachi Hemphill

Washington: A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself live on Instagram as his friends watched in horror. Malachi Hemphill of Forest Park, Georgia, was found unconscious by his mother Shaniqua Stephens and her daughter after they heard a loud bang.

"I heard a big boom. I couldn't tell if it was a gunshot or what. I just knew that it was something that was wrong," the boy's mother Shaniqua Stephens told WXIA-TV. She and her daughter ran upstairs and found him. "We kicked in the door. We found him just laying there in a pool of blood," Stephens recounted. "My daughter screamed and said, 'Mom turn his phone off!' As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live," she said. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Stephens said it was an accident and not an intentional suicide. Several of his friends were watching when the shooting happened last Monday. Stephens said they rushed to her house afterward. She has been told that someone asked why he did not have a clip in the gun and told him to put a clip in the gun. "As he put the clip in the gun, that is when the gun went off," Stephens said. Stephens, was not completely sure how Malachi got the gun. She was told he got it from a friend who got it from someone else.