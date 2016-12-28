14 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed near Kanpur, 60 injured

Wrecked coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train which derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur Dehat district. Pic/PTI

Kanpur: At least 62 passengers were yesterday injured when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Rural district, the second rail accident in the region in two months.

While soon after the mishap that took place at 5:30 AM, IG (Kanpur range) Zaki Ahmed said two of the seriously injured passengers had died, General Manager, North Central Railway Arun Saxena said the railway medical team at the spot has no information of any death.

The accident took place near Rura Railway Station, 70 km from here, when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, North Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

A rail fracture is suspected to be the possible reason for the derailment, sources in the railways said.