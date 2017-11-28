14 injured in three Uttar Pradesh road accidents

At least 14 persons were injured in three separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The first accident took place on a highway in Jaunpur district when a truck and a passenger van collided head on

The second accident occurred near Hathipur village in Moradabad due to poor visibility when an SUV (sport utility vehicle) rammed into the rear of a truck.



Representational Picture

Four persons in the SUV, all from the same family, travelling from Delhi to Budayun were injured. One of them is critical. Five people in the truck including the driver were also injured. The third accident occurred on the Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway when a truck hit a static police jeep at an under-construction toll plaza. Two police officers and the jeep's driver were injured.