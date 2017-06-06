14 killed, 32 injured in road accident in Morocco



A total of 14 people were killed and 32 others were injured in a bus accident near Morocco's Khenifra city. The Khenifra Ministry of Health delegate, Mohamed Barjaoui, was quoted by Xinhua as saying that 20 victims were in critical condition.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in the North African country. According to the Moroccan Transport Ministry, 3,593 people were killed in road accidents in 2016, representing a 0.79 per cent year-on-year increase.

Numbers of road accidents victims in urban areas significantly increased to 3.6 per cent in 2016. Morocco adopted a novel 2015-2025 strategy, aiming to reduce road accident victims by 50 per cent.