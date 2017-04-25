14 killed in Pakistan land mine blast



Pakistani mourners look at the bodies of blast victims during their funeral in Parachinar, the capital of the Kurram tribal district, on April 25, 2017. Pic/AFP

Islamabad: At least 14 persons were killed when a passenger van hit a land mine in Kurram agency in Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Local authorities said the van ran over the anti-tank mine on the roadside when it was travelling in Godar area of Kurram agency, a semi-autonomous tribal area located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, reported Geo TV.

Nine persons were wounded in the blast and the injured, including three police officers, were moved to a hospital in Parachinar, the capital of Kurram.

Earlier, authorities reported that 10 persons died, but four others who were taken to the hospital, later succumbed to their injuries.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar condemned the blast and asked for a report from then Kurram authorities on the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.