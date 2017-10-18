A Florida woman is facing a murder charge after, authorities say, she punished her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on her, causing the child to go into cardiac arrest. Veronica Posey, 64, told investigators that Dericka Lindsay had been misbehaving, so she decided to sit on the child as punishment. Minutes later, Dericka said she couldn't breathe. She was unconscious by the time Posey stood up, according to an arrest report. Dericka, who was just a little over 3 feet tall, weighed 74 pounds (33kg), the report says. Posey weighs 320 pounds (145 kg) — more than four times the child's weight.



Veronica Posey. Pic/AP

A Florida woman is facing a murder charge after, authorities say, she punished her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on her, causing the child to go into cardiac arrest. Veronica Posey, 64, told investigators that her niece, Dericka Lindsay, had been misbehaving, so she decided to sit on top of the child as punishment. Minutes later, Dericka said she couldn't breathe. She was unconscious by the time Posey stood up, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Dericka, who was just a little over 3 feet tall, weighed 74 pounds, the report says. Posey weighs 320 pounds (145 kg) — more than four times the child's weight. The incident occurred on Saturday.

Dericka's mother, Grace Smith, 69, told investigators that she was having problems with her daughter's behaviour, so she called Posey, her niece, to help discipline the child. It's unclear from the arrest report, which has several redacted portions, how long Posey sat on the child.

Posey told investigators that she called 911 and performed CPR after she stood up and realised that her cousin was unconscious. She was taken to a hospital, where she died less than an hour later.

Posey has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated abuse. The child's parents, who were home when the incident occurred, have each been charged with child neglect.