15 arrested in MP for celebrating Pakistan's Champions Trophy win

Burhanpur: At least 15 members of a community were arrested on sedition charges in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district for celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, police said on Tuesday.

"Some people in Mohad village raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and also burst crackers on Sunday night after Pakistan defeated India in the finals of the Champions Trophy," Sanjay Pathak, officer in-charge of Shahpur police station, told IANS.

"Subhas Koli filed a complaint on Monday stating that anti-national slogans were raised in the village after Pakistan's victory. Following the complaint, 15 people were booked under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and Section 124 A (sedition) of the IPC . They were arrested on Tuesday," he added.

Pakistan stunned arch-rivals India with a remarkable 180-run win in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.