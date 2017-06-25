15 dead, 120 feared buried in China landslide



Chinese military police and rescue workers at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in China. Pics/AFP

At least 15 people were killed and over 120 others remained missing after a mountain village was on Saturday buried under tonnes of rocks following a massive landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village. A side of a mountain collapsed following the landslide burying 62 homes.