15 dead, 120 feared buried in China landslide

By Agencies | Beijing

Chinese military police and rescue workers at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in China. Pics/AFP
Chinese military police and rescue workers at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in China. Pics/AFP

At least 15 people were killed and over 120 others remained missing after a mountain village was on Saturday buried under tonnes of rocks following a massive landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The landslide from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village. A side of a mountain collapsed following the landslide burying 62 homes.

