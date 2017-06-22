15 die in Afghan bank explosion

Kabul: At least 15 Afghans were killed and 50 others injured in an explosion and gunfire at a bank in Helmand province on Thursday, authorities said.

"A suicide car bomber and gunfire struck Kabul Bank branch at around midday in Lashkar Gah city," official spokesman Omar Zwak told Xinhua news agency.



Several civilians and security personnel were waiting to enter the building to receive their wages when the attack happened.



The injured were shifted to a hospital. The number of casualties was likely to rise, said the spokesman.