15 held in anti-Trump 'Tax March' across the United States

Washington: At least 15 people were arrested after thousands of protesters took to the streets across the US to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. The arrests took place on Saturday in Berkeley, California, when fistfights broke out between supporters and opponents of the President.

Two people were also injured in the fights. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and quell the fights, reporting that they had found some people in possession of prohibited items including a knife, helmets, clubs and a fake pistol. The "Tax March" movement had called for protests to begin at noon, coinciding with the day by which Americans traditionally must have filed their tax returns, though this year because April 15 fell on the weekend and Monday is a local holiday in Washington, taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their returns. The largest march took place in Washington, where protesters marched from the Capitol to the White House.