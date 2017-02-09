Karnataka: 15-year-old gets pregnant after being repeatedly raped by guardian



Representational pic

A 15-year-old girl student from a government school was allegedly raped by her guardian for many months after which she became pregnant. The incident occurred in Karnataka's Koppal district.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused Krishnappa is labourer in Basrikatte village in Koppal district. He, along with his wife Shanthamma, who is visually-impaired, took custody of minor girl, who was abandoned by her biological parents.

"Krishnappa, who is a drunkard, allegedly assaulted and raped the victim on several occasions. He had also threatened the victim of serious consequences if she complained about it," a senior police officer the told the paper. He also informed that the girl is a class VII student from a government school.

The report further added that after the minor girl became pregnant, villagers went to the cops. According to the police, investigations in the case have been started.

"Krishnappa is a serial offender. He was earlier arrested for running an illegal slaughter house near his house," a police officer further told the paper.