New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill allowing 15,000 'guest' school teachers to be made permanent.

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Bill will be passed during the special session to be held on October 4.

Of the total 17,000 guest teachers in Delhi government schools, 15,000 will be benefited. However, about 2,000 teachers who did not meet the criteria will continue to work as guest teachers, Sisodia said.