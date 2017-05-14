16-year-old Mumbai boy beaten to death with cricket bat in Dharavi

Amir Husain had tried to intervene in a fight between a group of boys and a 15-year-old at Dharavi on Saturday



Amir Husain (16), who died after being attacked with a cricket bat

A 16-year-old boy was killed after another teenager attacked him with a cricket bat in Dharavi on Saturday. The accused has been arrested and charged with murder. The boy who died has been identified as Amir Husain. The name of the accused has been withheld as he is a minor.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, a few boys were playing cricket at Gandhi Maidan behind Himalaya hotel In Dharavi. During the cricket match, two groups got into a fight with a 15-year-old boy over a petty issue. The fight escalated and the group started beating up the boy with cricket bats and stumps. When the boys were fighting, Husain intervened and tried to resolve the fight, a police officer said. However, suddenly, one of the boys from the group attacked Husain with a cricket bat and he collapsed with serious injuries. Locals immediately took him to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Rajiv Jain, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, told mid-day, "The Dharavi police have arrested a minor boy for murder. He will be produced in the juvenile court on Sunday."