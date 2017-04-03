168 CRPF jawans take ill after eating fish curry

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 168 jawans attached to the CRPF camp at Pallipuram were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning, prompting authorities to order a board of inquiry into the matter.

The jawans had their dinner around 7.15 pm on Saturday, and after a few minutes, they complained of uneasiness. The personnel were shifted to hospitals after they showed symptoms of vomiting, headache and stomach cramps, a senior CRPF official said. "We rushed the people to our hospital at the camp and later took them to various hospitals," he said. Barring 50, all jawans were treated as outpatients, he said.

According to Trivandrum Medical College Hospital, 111 patients were admitted there and their condition was stable.

Initial investigations suggested that the jawans fell ill after consuming fish curry, the official said, adding that the fish had been sourced from a nearby market.

"A board of inquiry was ordered today and the report is expected in seven to eight days," the official said.