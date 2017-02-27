17 churchgoers killed in mishap in Meghalaya



The truck that the people travelled in. Pic/AFP

Shillong: At least 17 people were killed and 62 others injured when a truck carrying churchgoers rammed into a concrete railing at Nongspung village in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district yesterday, the police said.

The incident took place around 8.25 AM when the speeding truck hit the concrete railing, leaving 12 people dead on the spot, senior police officials said.

People on board were on their way to the Nonglang Synod of Presbyterian church, said Superintendent of Police of West Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtnger.