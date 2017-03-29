17 spotted deer shifted to Satpura Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: Seventeen Cheetals (spotted deer), which were caught using the Boma technique from the Pench Tiger Reserve, have been shifted to the Satpura Tiger Reserve by the Madhya Pradesh forest department.

About 1,000 spotted deers are to be shifted from Pench to Satpura Tiger Reserve in a phased manner to deal with the shortage of food to carnivores, Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve Shubhranjan Sen said today.

"17 spotted deer, which were caught from Mahadev Ghat of Pench Tiger Reserve, were successfully released recently in Matkuli forest region near Pachmarhi under Satpura Tiger Reserve. These deer were caught through Boma technique," Sen said.

The released spotted deer include 16 females and one male. So far, a total of 35 spotted deer have been shifted to Satpura Tiger Reserve, he added. He said that these spotted deer are now getting themselves accustomed to the new atmosphere after the release.

In Boma technique, a temporary enclosure is created in the vicinity of animal population. The animals are then lured to enter the enclosure and are kept there for a few days. Later, they are transported in specially designed trucks.