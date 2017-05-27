Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old bumps into friend while chatting on phone, gets stabbed by beer bottle

After a scuffle broke out between the main accused and the victim, the former picked up a beer bottle lying nearby and assaulted the latter

Out on an evening stroll, this 17-year-old youth never thought that he would get stabbed for accidentally banging into a friend. A group of five men assaulted him at Sion on Thursday night after the collision triggered a scuffle. While the victim was immediately rushed to hospital, all the accused were arrested by police. Later, after being produced in court, they were released on bail.



According to Sion Police, the incident took place around 9.30pm when the victim Saddam Shahid Ansari was returning home at Sundar Kamala Nagar, near Kings Circle railway station, along with a friend Kush Jogle after their evening walk. While Saddam was busy chatting on his phone, he accidentally bumped into Mahesh, a local resident and his friend.

"Saddam apologised to Mahesh, but the latter did not want to end the matter there. In order to teach the victim a lesson, he called his friends Ganesh, Navin Kumar, Naresh and Sai, who were sitting and chatting at a distance. They immediately reached the spot and asked Mahesh what the matter was," said an officer from Sion police station.



After Saddam's friend Kush Jogle registered a complaint at Sion police station, the cops arrested all the five accused. After being produced in Bhoiwada court on Friday, they were granted bail.

In no time, a tiff broke out between them, but the matter got worse when Saddam tried calling some of his friends. This enraged Mahesh, after which he picked up a beer bottle lying on the road and stabbed Saddam. "He suffered injuries on his stomach and left arm. Both he and his friend were immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where they received primary treatment," said another officer.



After Kush registered a complaint at Sion police station, the cops arrested all the five accused. "A mere collision between the victim and the main accused triggered the assault. We have arrested all five of them," said Mrudula Lad, senior police inspector. He added, "They have been booked under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly with arms), 147 (guilty of rioting), 149 (common object), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by weapon) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC. After being produced in Bhoiwada court on Friday, they were granted bail."