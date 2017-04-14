E-paper

17-yr-old girl charged with IS-related terror in UK

London: A 17-year-old girl in the UK has been charged with terrorism offences for being in contact with an Islamic State jihadist, Scotland Yard said yesterday.

The unnamed teenager is accused of communicating with a person in the IS, possessing a flight booking to Istanbul with the intent to travel to Syria, and self-radicalising, the Met Police said.

"She was charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect the intention," the Met said. The offences allegedly occurred between January 1 last year and March 31 this year.

