18 killed in twin explosions in Baghdad

Baghdad: At least 18 persons were killed when twin explosions hit the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad on Saturday.
Scores of others were also reportedly injured when the explosions rocked a busy market in Al Sinak, Xinhua news agency reported.
