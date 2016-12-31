E-paper

18 killed in twin explosions in Baghdad

31-Dec-2016

Baghdad: At least 18 persons were killed when twin explosions hit the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad on Saturday.

Scores of others were also reportedly injured when the explosions rocked a busy market in Al Sinak, Xinhua news agency reported.

