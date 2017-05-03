18-month-old infant is Mumbai's first swine flu victim this year

The child was treated at two private hospitals before being rushed to a civic hospital



Kasturba Hospital, where the child died

Swine flu is back in Mumbai and it has claimed its first victim in the city this season - a one-and-a-half-year old from Ambedkar Nagar, who succumbed to the influenza virus on March 28.

This is the first swine flu death reported in the city after a year, taking the total toll in Maharashtra to 165.

Delay in treatment

The infant, who had been suffering from the symptoms of swine flu for several days, was taken to a private hospital. But when his condition didn't improve, he was shifted to another private hospital, and admitted to Kasturba Hospital on March 25.

"Before taking the child to Kasturba Hospital, he underwent treatment in two private hospitals. He died on March 28," said Dr Padmaja Keskar, BMC health officer.

Last year, Mumbai saw only three to four swine flu cases with no deaths reported. "This is the first death registered in Mumbai since last year. The delay in treatment is the main reason behind the baby's death. We will still investigate the matter," said a BMC official.

Seasonal virus

Till April 10, 101 patients had died due to swine flu in the state; the number rose to 165 by May 2. So far, 884 positive cases have been registered in Maharashtra with 545 patients discharged after treatment and 135 still undergoing treatment.

According to BMC's epidemiology department, this is related to the change in temperature, and happens every year during this time. "It is a seasonal disease, which occurs mainly due to weather change. It affects people with weak immunity, who are already suffering from a chronic disease," said another civic official.

Infectious disease specialist Dr Om Shrivastav said, "Like any influenza virus, it can affect anyone, but those at high risk are the elderly, children, diabetics, and cardiac patients. So, they need to be more cautious. Any person with symptoms of swine flu must take treatment under the supervision of a doctor. A patient generally recovers within five days, if detected in the early stages. The weakness, however, stays for some weeks, before a complete recovery."