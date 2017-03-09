19 children killed in Guatemala child shelter fire

Guatemala City: At least 19 children were killed in a fire early on Wednesday at a children's shelter in central Guatemala. More than 20 other youngsters were taken to hospital with serious burns, after the blaze broke out at the Virgen de la Asuncion Shelter in San Jose Pinula, Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily Prensa Libre reported that the fire was started due to clashes in a dormitory. "It was learned that the clash began in a dormitory, where they set fire to the mattresses they sleep on, and the flames spread to the rest of the facility and they were not able to escape," the daily newspaper said.

Troubles began Tuesday night, with some 60 teenagers rioting over poor treatment and food at the shelter for children from broken homes. The fatal victims burnt to death while those being treated in hospital have "second or third degree burns," Carlos Soto, director of the Roosevelt Hospital, told the daily. According to Soto, 23 young women were being treated at the hospital, including 14 who were in serious condition.