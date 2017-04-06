Mumbai: 19-year-old attempts suicide by drinking phenyl, cutting wrists in Marine Drive



A 19-year-old polytechnic student attempted to commit suicide by drinking phenyl and slitting his left wrist in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area on Wednesday. The incident happened only two days after a 24-year-old-MBA student jumped to death from the 19th floor of a five-star hotel in Bandra.

The youth, Chandan Singh, is a student of a polytechnic college in Mumbra, Thane. According to a report by Times of India, police said that Chandan had a tiff with his hostel roommates on Tuesday night over late dinning issue. Following the fight, he left the campus in anger and threatened them that he will commit suicide. The officer also added that Chandan had sent a message on WhatsApp stating that his body will reach the hostel next day. Getting scared and panic driven, the roommates started calling Chandan but could not reach him over phone. Chandan's friends and teachers then informed Thane police about the incident.

After a passer-by discovered Chandan lying on the streets bleeding with slit wrist, he was immediately rushed to GT Hospital and admitted in the ICU, where he is undergoing treatment. A police officer said that he is out of danger now and has been shifted to the general ward. Thane police has been asked to register a case of attempt to suicide.