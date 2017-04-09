19-year-old boy stripped, beaten over affair with girl in Mira Road; 4 held

Thane: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly stripped and thrashed by five persons over an affair with a minor girl in the district, police said on Sunday.

Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl's brother, were arrested last evening, they said. The boy used to work with a cable TV operator in Mira Road area of Thane district.

As per the complaint filed by him on Friday, two youths came to his office on April 2 and allegedly beat him up. They then forcefully took him into a car in which the other accused were already waiting, an officer at Navghar police station said.

The five accused, all in the 20s, took the boy to a nearby forest where they allegedly stripped him, questioned him over his relation with the girl, who is a student at a school, and again thrashed him, he said.

The boy also alleged that the attackers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, the officer said. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.

A search has been launched to nab the fifth accused also, police added.