19-year-old gang raped in Bhopal near railway tracks, 3 held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks here on Tuesday night when she was returning home after attending a coaching class, police said on Friday.

Aam Aadmi Party Mahila Shakti activists stage a protest against the rape in Bhopal. Pic/PTI

Speaking to media, Bhopal Inspector General of Police (IGP Law and Order) Makrand Deuskar said, "Three accused have been arrested and presented before the court. The fourth accused is absconding and a search for him is on."

The incident occurred around 10 PM on Tuesday in vicinity of the Habibganj railway station when the four men abducted the woman while she was returning home after attending a coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said.

He said the accused allegedly took the woman under a culvert near the railway tracks and took turns to rape her before fleeing.