Mumbai: 19-year-old attempts suicide by drinking phenyl, slitting wrist at Marine Drive

A 19-year-old polytechnic student from Mumbra in neighouring Thane district attempted to commit suicide by drinking phenyl and slitting his left wrist in Mumbai's Marine Drive area



Representational image



A 19-year-old polytechnic student attempted to commit suicide by drinking phenyl and slitting his left wrist in Mumbai's Marine Drive area on Wednesday. The shocking incident took place just two days after a 24-year-old-MBA student jumped to death from the 19th floor of a five-star hotel in Bandra.

The youth identified as Chandan Singh is a student of a polytechnic college in Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district. According to a report by Times of India, police said that Chandan took the drastic step after having a tiff with his hostel roommates on Tuesday night over late dinning.

Following the fight, he left the campus in anger and threatened them that he would commit suicide. The officer added that Chandan had also sent a message on WhatsApp stating that his body would reach the hostel the next day. Scared and panic-driven, his hostelmates started calling Chandan but could not reach him over the phone. Chandan's friends and teachers then informed Thane police about the entire incident.

Chandan was discovered lying on the street bleeding from a slit wrist by a passer-by, who immediately rushed him to GT Hospital. He was admitted in the ICU, where he is undergoing treatment.

The report quoted a police officer as saying that Chandan was out of danger and had been shifted to the general ward.

Thane police has been asked to register a case of attempt to suicide.